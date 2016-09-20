Education

Benedict College announces its president is retiring

Benedict College’s president announced he will retire from his position at the end of this fiscal year.

David Swinton has served as Benedict College’s president and CEO, as well as the president of the college’s board of trustees, for 23 years.

The college announced his retirement will start June 30, 2017 via Twitter and Facebook Monday.

Swinton is a New York University and Harvard University graduate who heads up the college of more than 3,100 students.

He is the longest serving president in the history of Benedict College.

The college stated the board of trustees is in the process of hiring an executive search firm to find the next president.

