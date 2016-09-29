How do SC colleges stack up in Wall Street Journal rankings?

What’s the best college in South Carolina? The state is full of alumni (and diehard fans) of the Gamecocks and Tigers, but size isn’t the deciding factor in drawing up the newest school rankings released by the Wall Street Journal.
Furman University scored the highest on the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education rankings of U.S. colleges. The private Greenville school came in at No. 130 in the national rankings with a score of 64.5 (out of 100).
The survey looks at student outcomes in terms of salary earned 10 years after graduation and the rate of student debt repaid. Resources available to students and student surveys about the campus and community environment also played into the rankings.
Furman graduates earn an average of $47,100 a decade after leaving school, according to federal loan records, and have a repayment rate of 97 percent.
Clemson University is next best in the Palmetto State, coming in at No. 207 – although Tigers earn a higher income in the survey, at $50,100.
Wofford College in Spartanburg isn’t far behind at 210 (average grad salary: $48,200), and the University of South Carolina-Columbia ranks at 256 ($42,100).
The Citadel is the last South Carolina school to make the top 500 at No. 487. The Charleston military school tied in the survey with Barry University in Miami, Fla., Maryville University in St. Louis, and Mississippi State.
Citadel grads, however, have the highest earning power after 10 years of all the ranked S.C. schools, pulling in an average of $52,200.
Read the full rankings in the Wall Street Journal here.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
