USC cancels class for rest of week

The University of South Carolina has canceled classes at its downtown Columbia campus for the rest of this week in preparation for Hurricane Matthew.
USC officials are working “to find flexible and creative ways to make up for the lost classroom time,” according to a news release.
But students will not lose their fall break, scheduled for Oct. 13-14, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
Instead, he said, professors could offer materials online, provide opportunities for self-study or schedule a make-up class session, he said.
USC said a decision about whether to hold Saturday’s football game against Georgia will be made later this week. “Our goal is to keep this football game at Williams-Brice Stadium,” the release said.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
