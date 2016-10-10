Richland 1 to resume regular schedule Tuesday

Richland 1 schools will resume their regular schedules Tuesday. Buses will pick up students at the normal pick-up times. District employees should report to work at their normal start times.
Crews are working to restore power at Webber Elementary School in Eastover. If power can’t be restored by Tuesday morning, that announcement will be made later.
While regular school schedules are resuming, the district is aware that some areas, including Eastover, are still without power. Schools will work with parents regarding absences of students who are unable to come to school for those reasons.
All Richland One students, parents and employees should be advised that, as originally scheduled, Thursday will be an early release day/parent conference day for all schools and Friday will be a student holiday/professional development day for district staff.
