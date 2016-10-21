Lexington 2 announces property purchases for school expansion projects

The Lexington 2 School District board of trustees announced late Thursday night that it had purchased property on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and Cougar Drive in West Columbia to build a new arena for Brookland-Cayce High School and a new elementary school.
The announcement came at the end of the board’s regular monthly meeting where plans were laid out for the two projects by the archiectural firm Jumper Carter Sease, which designed the original Brookland-Cayce High School.
A Motel 6 on the 3.10 acre tract of land at 613 Knox Abbott Drive will be torn down to make way for the new Brookland-Cayce High School arena.
Three tracts of land totalling 12.36 acres on Cougar Drive in West Columbia will be combined with 4.37 acres the district already owns to build the new elementary school. The land is located across the street from Northside Middle School.
Two existing elementary schools, Brookland-Cayce Grammar School No. 1 and Pineview Elementary School, will be consolidated into the new facility, the district said.
