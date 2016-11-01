CCU students punished for drug offenses more than doubles in six years

5:07 Video shows SC bus monitor punching special needs preschooler Pause

1:10 South Carolina vs. Tennessee: 3 things we learned

2:13 Game preview: Night game on tap for South Carolina vs. Tennessee

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

3:27 Three South Carolina families, four suicides

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

2:36 Gun issues committee holds final meeting

1:05 Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC