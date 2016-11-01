Education

November 1, 2016 11:52 PM

Putting a new spin on bullying for Irmo students

Julian "Zeus" McClurkin, of the Harlem Globetrotters, demonstrated his ball spinning skills after speaking to students at Oak Pointe Elementary in Irmo on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

The program, "The ABC's of Bullying Prevention" was launched by the Harlem Globetrotters in cooperation with the National Campaign to Stop Violence. The community outreach program introduces children 6-12 years old to skills they can use daily to reduce bullying.

