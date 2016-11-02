Congressman, civil rights leader to speak at USC winter graduation

Civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia will speak at the University of South Carolina's graduation ceremony this December.
Lewis was one of the “big six” leaders of the civil rights movement – along with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. – and one of the original 13 Freedom Riders.
This summer, the Georgia Democrat led a dramatic sit-in on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to force a vote on gun legislation.
The winter graduation ceremony will be USC’s last in the foreseeable future with a guest speaker.
The state’s flagship university in August announced only USC president Harris Pastides will deliver the address at future graduation ceremonies, starting in May.
For the first time this December, USC graduates will receive six tickets for guests. The school is urging graduates to return any leftover tickets for students who need more.
