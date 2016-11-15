Local schools get passing marks on SC report cards

S.C. education leaders are touting improvements in the state’s graduation rate in the latest school report cards, released Tuesday.
The state’s graduation rate rose to 82.6 percent in 2016, a new record, state education Superintendent Molly Spearman said in unveiling the new report cards. The graduation rate was 80 percent in 2015.
That number was 72 percent during the 2009-10 school year, just after the end of the Great Recession.
“This is over a 2-point increase from last year and a true testament to the collaborative effort of students, parents and educators to ensure that all graduates are prepared for success and meeting the profile of the South Carolina graduate,” the list of characteristics the state expects graduates to meet, Spearman said.
Richland County District 1 had a slightly lower four-year graduation rate for high school students — 77.6 percent. Richland District 2 had a higher rate — 88.5 percent.
Lexington-Richland District 5 reached 90.3 percent compared to 88.6 percent in Lexington District 1.
In Kershaw, 83.1 percent graduated.
Graduation rates were up from the year before except for Kershaw, where the graduation rate is down from 84.1 percent in 2015, and Lexington 1, which had a graduation rate of 88.9 percent in 2015.
Lex-Rich 5 exceeded the statewide percentage of students in two- and four-year colleges — 70.7 percent — by sending 84.9 percent of its students to post-secondary education. Lexington 1 also exceeded the statewide figure, with 78.5 enrolled after graduation.
Richland 2 had 70.3 percent of its graduates in college, compared to 66.5 percent of Richland 1 graduates and 60.2 percent of Kershaw grads.
Richland 1 had 100 percent of its seniors complete a college application for the second year in a row. Richland 2 also had 100 percent of its seniors complete an application. Lex-Rich 5 was down from to 71.9 percent from 100 percent, and Kershaw had only 42.3 percent complete applications.
Lexington 1 did not list a number of students who completed college applications in 2015-16.
In Richland 1, the dropout rate among students rose to 3.1 percent from 2.4 percent, but the dropout “recovery” rate – those who re-enrolled in a public school or enrolled in an adult education high school diploma granting program – grew to 6 percent from 5.3 percent. Next door in Richland District 2, dropouts are down to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent, but the recovery rate was 4.2 percent, down from 12.8 percent in 2015.
Lexington 1 held steady at a 1.1 percent dropout rate. In Lex-Rich 5, 1.2 percent of students dropped out last year, up from 0.9 percent in 2015, and the recovery rate was 14.9 percent.
Kershaw had a dropout rate of 1 percent, and no dropout recoveries for the year.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments