USC trustees approve life-sized Cocky statue

A bronze, life-sized Cocky statue is coming soon to a park bench on the University of South Carolina’s downtown Columbia campus.
USC trustees on Friday gave early approval to an $85,000 project that would place a model of the school’s popular mascot on a bench near the Melton Observatory on Greene Street.
The bench will become an iconic spot where prospective students want to have their photos taken on campus tours, USC Vice President of Student Affairs Dennis Pruitt told the board. “For us, it’s really part of the admissions process.”
Other colleges already have such locations, like the arch at the University of Georgia or the columns at the University of Missouri, Pruitt said.
Pruitt said USC hopes to install the up-to-400-pound bird before next fall.
“It’s going to be pretty neat,” Pruitt said. “Kids flock to it.”
USC says it will pay for the sculpture entirely with gifts. The state’s flagship university has raised about $25,000 for the project by selling smaller versions of the statue and plans to sell more, Pruitt said.
It will pay for the remainder through gifts from USC’s parents’ association, he said.
The project has been in the works since USC Visitors Center Director Denise Wellman and a group of student tour guides pitched it eight years ago, Pruitt said.
USC alum Robert Allison will make the sculpture, which features Cocky sitting next to a stack of books while his right hand makes the “spur” hand signal seen as USC sporting events.
The area near Melton Observatory was chosen as the statue’s home because its trees and red-brick pathways offer a scenic backdrop for photos there, USC architect Derek Gruner said.
“We wanted him to be somewhere a lot of our students would interact with him … and with a beautiful backdrop for photos we know students would want to take,” Gruner said.
The project still needs the full board of trustees’ approval to move forward. But its unanimous approval by USC’s building and grounds committee signals that will not be a problem.
All USC trustees are also on the building and grounds committee.
USC trustees on Friday also voiced their preference to build the new USC School of Medicine on a contiguous, 16-acre tract of land along Harden Street – rather than along Colonial Drive – on the Bull Street property.
Greenville developer Bob Hughes will donate 16 acres of the Bull Street property to USC for the new medical school site. But Hughes and USC have not yet agreed on how to carve 16 acres out of the former state mental health agency property.
USC trustees on Friday supported building the proposed $200 million complex’s three buildings all on one piece of land near Harden Street.
Option B was to split the 16 acres into 10- and 6-acre lots along Colonial Drive, separated by greenspace and a waterway.
USC School of Medicine Dean Les Hall joined trustees in supporting the first option. Keeping the buildings together would encourage collaboration between researchers and medical experts, rather than making them “walk four blocks on a hundred-degree summer day” to work together, he said.
