Find help with planning, paying for college at free Richland 1 workshop

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides Pause

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:50 Rivals White Knoll and Lexington ready for playoff rematch