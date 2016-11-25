Find help with planning, paying for college at free Richland 1 workshop

Getting into college is a stressful enough experience for students and their families.
But paying for it? Who couldn’t use a little – or a lot – of help or advice in that area?
Richland 1is hosting a free workshop on college financing Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Heyward Career and Technology Center, 3560 Lynhaven Drive.
“How to Plan and Pay for College 101” will cover topics including scholarships, financial aid, how to select a college and major and reducing college costs. Parents and students will also get tips on the college admission process and how to graduate in four years, among other topics.
A certified college planning specialist with the College Funding Center of S.C. will be the presenter.
Families with students in grades 8-12 can register for free at www.cfcsc.com or call (803) 798-0390.
Comments