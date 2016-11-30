SC’s best principals for 2016-17 all come from Midlands schools

The three best principals in South Carolina all hail from Midlands schools this year.
Denise Barth, of Catawba Trail Elementary in Elgin, is the S.C. Elementary Principal of the Year, an honor given annually by the S.C. Association of School Administrators. She learned of her award at a surprise ceremony at the school Wednesday.
Gerald Gary, of Dutch Fork Middle School in Irmo, is the S.C. Middle Level Principal of the Year. And Akil Ross, of Chapin High School, is the state’s Secondary Principal of the Year.
“The award may have my name on it, but it is really the work of the students, the amazing faculty and staff I have here and just a tribute to the awesome community of Chapin,” Ross said. “I’ll be honest, this was a huge surprise.”
Collectively, Barth, Gary and Ross have more than 30 years of experience leading Midlands schools and more than six decades of experience working in education.
This is the second year in a row Midlands principals have dominated the statewide honors. Last year, two of the top three principals in the state came from Lexington 1 schools: Sherry Cariens of Oak Grove Elementary and Bill Coon of Meadow Glen Middle.
