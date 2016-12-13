Columbia, Clemson make top college cities lists

A recent study sang praises for the homes of the Tigers and the Gamecocks.
WalletHub ranked Clemson as the sixth best college city overall, which also ranked sixth among small cities.
Columbia ranked 13th among midsize cities and 67th overall.
The study analyzed 415 U.S. cities using information that included academic, social and economic opportunities for students.
The rankings also took cost of living, quality of higher education and crime rates into consideration
A few other South Carolina cities made the list, including Charleston at 36 among midsize cities and 163 overall.
Rock Hill ranked 145th among small cities and 271st overall
North Charleston ranked 155th among small cities and 298th overall.
WalletHub also named Clemson the No. 1 small sports city in the county and Columbia No. 15 among midsize cities.
Comments