Clemson president looks back and ahead

Change has been a constant around Clemson University for a few decades, but the pace has been noticeably quicker under president Jim Clements, just as he expected when he arrived from the University of West Virginia three years ago.
“I was excited about where Clemson was … but it was also my chance to take the ball and run with it,” Clements said. “We’ve got a lot of good people working on lots of stuff. It’s been a great run.”
Construction boom
This has been an especially busy year. The university’s 10-year Will to Lead campaign wrapped up after raising just more than $1 billion in cash, bequests and other gifts for scholarship, building projects, endowed chairs for professors and more.
A $60 million facelift for Littlejohn Coliseum was finished in August, at about the same time the nearby Core Campus dormitory welcomed its first students. The Watt Family Innovation Center added classrooms, offices and meeting space, all wired for collaboration across the campus and the world, when it opened in January.
Construction continued on other projects, including the new Douthit Hills home for Bridge to Clemson and other students that is expected to open sometime in 2018, and planning began for a new business school that will overlook Bowman Field. Work also progressed on the $55 million football operations center next to the indoor practice facility.
However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
The construction boom has triggered a complaint boom from Clemson city residents, students and university employees about the lack of parking spaces. Some downtown residents are especially worried about their neighborhoods being overrun by private student housing projects along College Avenue, as well as rumors that the university plans to pack 30,000 students onto the campus by the end of the decade.
Clements and other university officials have said that rumor is false. They have countered by stating Clemson doesn’t have enough faculty, facilities or support staff to grow from its current level of about 17,000 undergraduates up to anything like what has been rumored.
“We’ve had about 3 percent enrollment growth over the last several years. I expect it to be about like that going forward,” Clements said.
Inclusion
The need for improved diversity and inclusion was also a hot topic throughout campus in 2016. Students in April staged a nine-day sit-in on the front steps of Sikes Hall, which houses the offices of Clements, Provost Bob Jones and Student Affairs Vice President Almeda Jacks.
The students’ demands included much stronger recruitment of minority students, staff and faculty and a more robust Gantt Multicultural Center. The protest triggered campus dialogues that week, including one at which several women and minority staff members complained about years and years of chauvinistic and racially dismissive treatment at the hands of white male supervisors.
In the 18-month run up to the sit-in, students organized marches, discussions and other efforts to address diversity, including demands for the removal of post-Reconstruction politician and white supremacist Benjamin Tillman’s name from the Old Main Building.
Clements and his administrative team had, on their part, already initiated several programs, including a speaker’s series on diversity, two national searches that led to the hiring of Chief Diversity Officer Lee Gill and programs in several departments across the campus.
The university’s board of trustees also initiated a History Task Force to look at ways to introduce the stories of slaves who served the Calhoun and Clemson families at Fort Hill before the land was turned into Clemson College in the 1890s, as well as the forgotten black workers and prison laborers who helped build and maintain the campus in its first several decades.
Clements’ Chief of Staff Max Allen handled many of the discussions with the student protesters, as Gill has just been hired and was not yet in place. The protest ended with a commitment from Allen and Clements to establish metrics and firm goals for addressing the students’ concerns.
“Max did a good job of helping to build trust with the students,” Clements said. “We have common goals, and we will move the institution forward together.”
Clemson Forward
Clements has worked on remaking the university’s administrative structure by promoting faculty members into upper echelon jobs and bringing in people like Bob Jones, a dean under Clements at WVU, to be executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.
Jones pulled together staff, students, faculty and administrators to map out the university’s future. Implementation of that plan, Clemson Forward, began this summer with the approval of the university’s board of trustees.
Over the next several years, there will be overhauls to how the university operates, attracts researchers and research dollars, makes the campus experience more racially and economically diverse and improves the working lives of faculty and staff.
Barker made progress toward end of his 15-year run on that last point, bringing faculty salaries more into line with peers at other large land-grant schools, but Clements acknowledged that there is still some room for improvement.
“We’re doing the best we can and we’ll continue to work on making salaries as competitive as we can,” Clements said. “I do think we are highly competitive, in terms of hiring quality faculty and staff, but I also think we are understaffed. We could use some more teammates.”
Overall, the last year was a good one, according to Clements, and he expects the next several years to be even better. He dismissed the notion that he may have pushed Clemson University too far and too fast.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten ahead of ourselves,” Clements said. “We’ve some good years ahead of us.”
