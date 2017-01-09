SC State has ‘real, balanced budget,’ president says

For the first time in “quite some time,” S.C. State University has a “real, balanced budget,” new president James Clark told members of Columbia’s Rotary Club Monday.
“That required some cuts. That required removing some people from the payroll,” said Clark, who was hired at the historically black public college last June. “That was tough. But it’s business.”
Clark said S.C. State’s financial woes can be blamed on a myriad of issues, including missteps that compounded over time. However, the retired, longtime AT&T executive vowed to continue to steer S.C. State out of the muck with a business-like approach to the Orangeburg school’s budget and internal culture.
A key to the school’s future, Clark said, will be recruiting more students and keeping them in school.
“You can be 50 to 100 students away from being in the red,” he said. “If you’re one of those smaller institutions, you must hit those enrollment numbers.”
