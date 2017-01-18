USC, Clemson students grade lawmakers on support for higher education

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N. Pause

4:26 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

1:14 O-lineman Summie Carlay sets sights on getting bigger

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

4:03 Gamecocks talk Florida

4:04 Highlights from Haley's final State of the State Address