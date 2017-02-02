Columbia International University names new president

The board of trustees of Columbia International University named Dr. Mark A. Smith as the new president of the interdenominational christian college.
Smith will take the reigns on July 1, replacing Dr. Bill Jones, the school’s 6th president.
Smith comes to Columbia after 11 years leading Ohio Christian University, in Circleville, Ohio. Before that he was the vice president of adult and graduate studies at Indiana Wesleyan University.
He takes over a university with a total enrollment of about 1,100 students. Established in 1922 in downtown, the Columbia Bible School became Columbia Bible College in 1929. It moved to its current campus location on Monticello Road in 106- and became the Columbia International University in 1994.
Comments