February 28, 2017 12:07 PM

SC State receives $250,000 grant for journalism program

By Avery G. Wilks

COLUMBIA

S.C. State University will receive a $250,000 donation for its communications and journalism program, the Orangeburg school announced.

The gift from the Washington, D.C.,-based Howard Stirk Holdings Journalism Foundation will create a scholarship program named for the foundation’s chairman — Armstrong Williams, an S.C. State graduate.

S.C. State, the state’s only public historically black college, says the program will help increase the number of minorities in journalism and broadcast media.

