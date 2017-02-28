SC State receives $250,000 grant for journalism program

S.C. State University will receive a $250,000 donation for its communications and journalism program, the Orangeburg school announced.
The gift from the Washington, D.C.,-based Howard Stirk Holdings Journalism Foundation will create a scholarship program named for the foundation’s chairman — Armstrong Williams, an S.C. State graduate.
S.C. State, the state’s only public historically black college, says the program will help increase the number of minorities in journalism and broadcast media.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
