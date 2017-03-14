USC international business program keeps No. 1 ranking

The University of South Carolina’s international master of business administration program can call itself the best in the country for another year.
The program, housed in USC’s Darla Moore School of Business, was ranked No. 1 in the latest U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools” publication, released Tuesday.
The program has been ranked among the country’s top three for 28 straight years. The Moore School’s professional master’s of business administration program was ranked No. 16 in the country.
“The Moore School continually innovates our international business programs to prepare students for the challenges and dynamics of international markets today and in the future,” said Moore School Dean Peter Brews.
