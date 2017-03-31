Education

Columbia kids find the world at their fingertips at kickoff for International Festival

By Sarah Ellis

Columbia schoolchildren were greeted with “Jambo!” in Kenya, tried on cone-shaped hats in Vietnam and spoke Spanish with brilliantly garbed women in Mexico on Friday.

Columbia’s annual International Festival kicked off Friday with thousands of students taking a tour of the world at Global Education Day.

They “visited” dozens of countries at the S.C. State Fairgrounds, getting their passports stamped as they learned about both new and familiar cultures.

If you go

What: Columbia International Festival

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia

Cost: $5 for parking, $7 for admission (children under 12 get in free)

