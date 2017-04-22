Cash-strapped Sumter district should close two schools, finance officials say

Sumter School District Board of Trustees' finance committee recommended Friday to the board to close two schools at the end of this school year in the wake of the district's financial crisis.
The committee made its recommendation to the full board at the conclusion of its finance meeting today at the district office with the board's financial consultant, Scott Allan.
In his financial update to the committee Friday, Allan provided a preview of his 2017-18 proposed budget for the district. In that proposal, he recommended it would be in the best interest of the school district to close F.J. DeLaine Elementary School and Mayewood Middle School at the conclusion of this academic year.
F.J. DeLaine's current enrollment is 166 students, and Mayewood's enrollment stands at 154 students. Both schools' projected enrollment for next year is to decrease slightly, according to Superintendent Frank Baker.
Allan's financial update showed cost savings of $1.6 million for DeLaine's closure and $2 million for Mayewood's closure.
The full board's next meeting is Monday at 6 p.m. at the district office. At that meeting, it will address the committee's recommendation from Friday.
Comments