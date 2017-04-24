SC nonprofit raises $10 million for private school choice

1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese Pause

1:17 Richland 2 Institute of Innovation, food trucks, fuel cells and a futuristic education

4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

0:44 Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations

0:47 Dawn Staley Way! Street renamed for USC coach

1:45 Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 1

0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17