April 24, 2017 3:16 PM

SC nonprofit raises $10 million for private school choice

By Jamie Self

COLUMBIA

The state’s private school-choice nonprofit has raised $10 million this year, hitting a cap on a state tax credit available to donors.

Created by the General Assembly to manage the state’s first private-school choice program, the nonprofit, Exceptional SC, had raised the money as of Thursday.

Donations pay for tuition grants awarded to help students with special needs attend private school. Donors to the program are eligible for a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit they can use to lower their tax bill by 60 percent.

Lawmakers raised the cap for available tax credits to $10 million this year from $8 million last year.

