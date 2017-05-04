Gaffney educator named SC Teacher of the Year

Erin Fox of Gaffney is South Carolina’s 2018 Teacher of the Year.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the winner at a gala in Columbia on Wednesday.
“Erin truly embodies the qualities and characteristics of a great educator," Spearman said. “She is so deserving of this honor, and I look forward to working with her over the next year to continue to lift up the teaching profession and empower educators across our state."
Fox teaches English at Gaffney High School in the Cherokee County School District. As part of her award, Fox will receive $25,000 and a BMW to drive for one year.
Fox will serve as Teacher of the Year for one school year, traveling the state and providing mentoring, speaking for the state’s more than 48,000 educators, and working with teacher cadets, teaching fellows and leading the state’s teacher forum.
