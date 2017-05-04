Education

Lexington Co. student earns college degree before high school diploma

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

An Airport High School student was able earn an associates degree before her high school graduation.

Victoria Shea Adams-Holden graduated from Midlands Technical College Wednesday with an associates of arts degree, according to a news release from the college. She received her degree during the commencement ceremony at Colonial Life Arena.

Adams-Holden is only the second ever high school student to receive an associate of arts degree from Midlands Tech. One student from Richland School District One received a degree last year.

She received recognition of her achievement at the beginning of Wednesday and was the first student to walk across the stage to receive her diploma, the release stated.

