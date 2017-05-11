Which Midlands high schools ranked among the best, most challenging in SC and the US?

Four Midlands high schools are named in a pair of annual reports ranking the best and the most challenging high schools in the United States. And only one of those schools made both lists.
Columbia’s Dreher High School has been ranked as the 11th best high school in South Carolina and the 1,732nd best in the country by the U.S. News & World Report. And Dreher was ranked as the eighth most challenging school in the state and 1,208th the nation by the Washington Post.
Chapin, A.C. Flora and Dutch Fork high schools each made one of the lists, which are compiled annually by the publications based on formulas that consider student proficiency, performance of economically disadvantaged students, graduation rates and administration of advanced tests.
Chapin ranked No. 4 in S.C. in U.S. News’ list of best high schools, and No. 852 in the country.
A.C. Flora ranked as the third most challenging high school in S.C. by the Washington Post, and 322nd in the country.
And the Post ranked Dutch Fork the fourth most challenging in the state and No. 611 in the U.S.
U.S. News calculates its rankings based on how students perform compared to expectations in their state; how disadvantaged students perform compared to state averages; graduation rates compared to national standards; and college readiness based on Advanced Placement testing.
The Washington Post uses a formula that divides the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of Education tests given at a school each year by the number of seniors who graduated that year. The formula does not consider students’ actual performance on those tests.
In both lists, the Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston was named No. 1 in the state. The Academic Magnet ranked as the 11th best and 50th most challenging high school in the country.
