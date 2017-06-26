Family of Irmo native, USC med student who died in Peru working to bring him home

The family of a University of South Carolina medical student who died in Peru last week is working to bring him back to South Carolina.

Seth Thomas’s body was found after he was reported missing while on a medical outreach mission trip in Peru with Augusta University.

Officials believe Thomas, a second year medical student, died during a hiking accident.

Thomas was an Irmo native who attended Dutch Fork High School, according to his Facebook page.

Thomas’s family released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“We are deeply touched by and greatly appreciate all of the prayers and support that we have received during this difficult time. The support that we have received has been overwhelming.

Seth was a beautiful person and we have been blessed to have been a part of his life. Seth’s love of God, his deep desire to help others, and his wish to make the world a better place is how he would like to be remembered. He would want everyone who was touched by his life to show compassion for one another and be at peace.

We are in the process of bringing Seth home from Peru and making arrangements. The USC Medical school is providing help with this. The USC Medical school has shown compassion and love for Seth and this also is very much appreciated. We will post this information about arrangements once this is determined.”

The family has asked for privacy at this time.