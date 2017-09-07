A Chapin High School student works in one of the school’s science labs in 2015.
A Chapin High School student works in one of the school’s science labs in 2015. THE STATE File photograph
A Chapin High School student works in one of the school’s science labs in 2015. THE STATE File photograph

Education

SC students improve ACT scores ‘across the board’

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 07, 2017 5:34 PM

S.C. high school students made improvements “across the board” in the second year that the state required all students to take a college readiness test.

S.C. students boosted the state’s average ACT score to 18.7 this year from 18.5 in 2016, according to an annual report.

In the 17 states that required all students to take the test, the average score was 19.8, according to the S.C. Department of Education. A perfect score on the ACT is 36.

A 2014 law signed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley required all high school juniors to take the ACT starting in the 2015-16 school year. This past school year, 50,936 S.C. students took the ACT.

Not only did students’ overall scores rise, the average score in all four sections of the test – English, math, reading and science – also increased from 2016.

Science saw the biggest increase — to 18.9 from 18.6. English scores went to 17.5 from 17.3, while the average score in reading rose to 19.1 from 19, and the average in math went to 18.6 from 18.5.

Despite the increase, the Education Department noted only 15 percent of students met benchmarks in all four areas. The department said it left “significant room for improvement.”

“ACT’s annual College and Career Readiness report is one that should not be taken lightly, particularly as it relates to our traditionally undeserved students,” said state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

“While we have made progress over the past year, we have significant ground to cover in order to meet our goal that every student graduates prepared for success.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

MIDLANDS DISTRICTS

The mean ACT score for 2017 graduating students in the Midlands’ eight school districts. A perfect ACT score is 36.

District

English

Math

Reading

Science

Total

Kershaw

16.6

17.9

18.5

18.4

18

Lexington 1

18.6

19.7

20.5

20.2

19.9

Lexington 2

16.9

18.5

19

18.8

18.4

Lexington 3

15.4

17.1

17.5

17.9

17.1

Lexington 4

14.6

16.9

17.5

17.2

16.7

Richland-Lexington 5

19.4

20.8

21.1

20.7

20.6

Richland 1

15.8

17.3

17.4

17.5

17.1

Richland 2

17

18.5

19

18.8

18.4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals 0:37

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals
East Point Academy succeeds where other charter schools don't 1:54

East Point Academy succeeds where other charter schools don't
USC's freshman class is the largest yet....by a long shot! 1:16

USC's freshman class is the largest yet....by a long shot!

View More Video