Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey pregame speech: Play for each other

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.

Building a Chihuly sculpture

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show

Education

Will Hurricane Irma close Columbia-area schools?

Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 2:46 PM

As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday afternoon there will be no statewide order on school closings. Individual school districts will make their own decisions.

Lexington School District 1: Closed on Monday, September 11, 2017, for all employees and students. This includes all after school events, adult classes and other district-related meetings.

Lexington School District 2: Closed on Monday, September 11, 2017, for all employees and students. All afternoon and evening activities including sporting events are canceled. Current plan is to reopen on Tuesday, September 12.

Lexington-Richland District 5: Schools and offices closed on Monday, Sept 11. This also includes the school board meeting and all district related activities.

Richland School Districts 1 and 2 schools and offices will be closed on Monday, September 11. All school and district events were canceled for Monday as well.

Sumter County District 1 schools and offices will be closed on Monday.

McMaster also indicated that evacuations for parts of the state might still be ordered Saturday. In that case, a number of schools would be designated as emergency shelters. That would be a reason for districts to close.

Public schools in Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Charleston and Dorchester counties already have announced closings beginning Friday. Horry County schools will operate Friday, according to the district’s website, although the district says it will close if the governor orders evacuations.

The Ben Lippen private school in Columbia announced it will be closed Monday.

East Point Academy: Closed for both students and staff on Monday September 11th.

