Why Rocky Creek Elementary will remain closed on Tuesday

School district officials have announced that Rocky Creek Elementary will remain closed on Tuesday.
The school has no power and its entrance is blocked, said Mary Beth Hill, spokeswoman for the Lexington County School District One, in a statement. The power company told officials that the repair to restore electricity is complicate and could take up to four hours.
There will be no staff on site on Tuesday at Rocky Creek Elementary at 430 Calks Ferry Road, Hill said. All meetings and events scheduled for Tuesday afternoon are also canceled.
The district will update parents and staff with any additional information, Hill said.
The rest of the schools that are part of the district are still set to open Tuesday with a two-hour delay.
