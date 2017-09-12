Rocky Creek Elementary School. File photo.
Rocky Creek Elementary School. File photo. TIM DOMINICK tdominick@thestate
Rocky Creek Elementary School. File photo. TIM DOMINICK tdominick@thestate

Education

Why Rocky Creek Elementary will remain closed on Tuesday

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 12, 2017 7:01 AM

LEXINTGON COUNTY, S.C.

School district officials have announced that Rocky Creek Elementary will remain closed on Tuesday.

The school has no power and its entrance is blocked, said Mary Beth Hill, spokeswoman for the Lexington County School District One, in a statement. The power company told officials that the repair to restore electricity is complicate and could take up to four hours.

There will be no staff on site on Tuesday at Rocky Creek Elementary at 430 Calks Ferry Road, Hill said. All meetings and events scheduled for Tuesday afternoon are also canceled.

The district will update parents and staff with any additional information, Hill said.

The rest of the schools that are part of the district are still set to open Tuesday with a two-hour delay.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals 0:37

83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals
East Point Academy succeeds where other charter schools don't 1:54

East Point Academy succeeds where other charter schools don't
USC's freshman class is the largest yet....by a long shot! 1:16

USC's freshman class is the largest yet....by a long shot!

View More Video