Midlands 5th-graders asked to explain KKK'S thinking

“You are a member of the KKK,” the fifth-grade homework assignment read. “Why do you think your treatment of African-Americans is justified?”
The worksheet, given on Thursday as part of a lesson on the Reconstruction period in a Midlands school, caused an outcry after one student’s uncle, Tremain Cooper, posted a photo of the assignment on Facebook.
“This is my little 10-year-old nephew’s homework assignment today,” he wrote. “He’s home crying right now.”
Cooper identified the teacher as Kerri Roberts of Oak Pointe Elementary School in Irmo, a suburb of Columbia, and added, “How can she ask a 5th-grader to justify the actions of the KKK???”
Reached by phone, Roberts’ husband said she was unavailable and was “not going to comment on anything.”
Katrina Goggins, a spokeswoman for the Lexington-Richland School District 5, which includes Oak Pointe, said the teacher had been placed on administrative leave while an investigation proceeds. She did not clarify whether the leave was paid or unpaid, writing in an email, “This is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, so we are limited on the details we can/will provide.”
In a statement provided by Goggins, the school district said: “South Carolina standards for fifth grade require lessons on Reconstruction and discriminatory groups, including the KKK. We must teach the standard, but we are taking steps to ensure this particular assignment will never be used again in District Five schools.”
The worksheet was particularly explosive because of the political climate.
Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Ku Klux Klan members, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists have become more visible, openly expressing views that they feel have been legitimized.
Last month, many of them marched through Charlottesville, Va., wielding torches, and a woman was killed the next day when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters. Trump responded by blaming “both sides” for the violence, which many white supremacists took as a tacit endorsement.
“We understand the seriousness of this matter, particularly in light of the events taking place in our country at this time,” the district’s statement said. “We want to ensure that our students, parents, staff and community know that we are giving this matter our full attention.”
Third case this year
The offensive assignment in South Carolina is at least the third this year that has resulted in accusations of racial insensitivity.
In February, second-graders at Windsor Hills Elementary School in Los Angeles were asked to solve a word problem: “The master needed 192 slaves to work on plantation in the cotton fields. The fields could fill 75 bags of cotton. Only 96 slaves were able to pick cotton for that day. The missus needed them in the Big House to prepare for the Annual Picnic. How many more slaves are needed in the cotton fields?”
(A similar assignment was given to third graders in Gwinnett County, Ga., in 2012: “If Frederick got two beatings per day,” it asked, “how many beatings did he get in one week?”)
And in April, a teacher at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, Fla., was fired after assigning a worksheet that asked students how comfortable they would be in a variety of circumstances: “a group of black men are walking towards you on the street,” for example, or “the young man sitting next to you on the plane is Arab.”
‘He spoke up for himself’
Cooper emphasized this context in an interview on Tuesday.
“It’s very important that the larger issue does not go away,” he said. “The conversation needs to continue. The conversation should be elevated but yet go deeper. I think the larger issue of class assignments and curriculums for African-American children that are more culturally sensitive and less offensive is where the conversation should go.
“I think that’s the larger issue, and that’s what we as a family do not want to get lost in this situation.”
And what about his nephew, who was crying on Thursday?
“Today he is in great spirits,” Cooper said. “He’s so proud of himself today, because he spoke up for himself.”
Comments