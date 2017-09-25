What’s happening to the teacher caught in the furor over a KKK homework assignment

A teacher whose homework assignment stirred a social media furor is back in the classroom at Oak Pointe Elementary.
Fifth-grade students were told to imagine being a KKK member and justify the group’s treatment of African-Americans.
Her homework assignment also asked students to imagine being newly freed slaves and explain if they were satisfied.
The unidentified teacher returned to work Friday after “careful review and investigation into this matter,” Lexington-Richland 5 spokeswoman Katrina Goggins said in a statement.
The controversy impressed on educators “the need for more sensitivity in our assignments,” Goggins said Monday.
School officials promised the assignment will not be repeated.
The school with about 650 students is in the Dutch Fork area.
