September 26, 2017 9:52 AM

SAT scores are in for SC students. The results may surprise you

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

South Carolina’s latest high-school graduates outpaced their peers nationally on the SAT college-entrance exam, an improvement from 2016, when SAT takers nationally bested S.C. students.

Forty-six percent of the S.C. Class of 2017 – or 19,605 students – took the SAT last school year, averaging a score of 1,058 out of a possible 1,600 points.

South Carolina’s 2017 scores are four points higher than the national average of 1,054 points.

Last year, when the SAT had a different scoring system, S.C. test takers scored 1,446 out of a possible 2,400 points, falling short of the 1,484 points students scored nationally.

“Our continued success on these rigorous college and career readiness assessments is the result of the hard work and preparation of our students, parents and educators,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release.

This year, South Carolina test takers did best on the reading and writing test, scoring an average of 539 points, or eight points above the national average. However, S.C. students fell below the national average on the math test, scoring 518, or five points below students nationally.

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

Midlands scores – SAT

A look at how Midlands seniors performed on the SAT college-entrance exam, by district, number of students tested and average scores (out of a possible score of 1,600):

Kershaw – Tested: 279; Average score: 1,040

Lexington 1 – Tested: 778; Average score: 1,087

Lexington 2 – Tested: 158; Average score: 1,035

Lexington 3 – Tested: 58; Average score: 994

Lexington 4 – Tested: 52; Average score: 1,000

Lexington-Richland 5 – Tested: 783; Average score: 1,115

Richland 1 – Tested: 547; Average score: 1,017

Richland 2 – Tested: 1,083; Average score: 1,031

SOURCE: College Board 2017 SAT scores

