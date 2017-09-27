Which Columbia area schools will add magnet classes?

Richland 1 and Lexington-Richland 5 plan to expand magnet classes significantly next year, school officials said Wednesday.
The pair are among 32 school districts nationally to receive aid to improve such instruction.
Richland 1 plans to use $15 million to add classes in French and global leadership at Carver-Lyon Elementary along with career preparation instruction at Bradley Elementary, Sanders Middle and Keenan High.
Lexington-Richland 5 will use $13.7 million to add arts education at Nursery Road and Leaphart elementary schools and Montessori classes at H.E. Corley Elementary. A career partnership also will be developed between Irmo High and the Center for Advanced Technical Studies.
Never miss a local story.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments