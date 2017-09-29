What some families want as Lexington 1 looks at upgrading schools

Families in schools new and old are seeking to be included in a package of new classrooms and renovations that Lexington 1 is developing to keep pace with steady growth.
The improvements – paid for by an as-yet undetermined property tax increase – would go to voters for approval next year.
More than 25,600 students – the second-largest enrollment in the Columbia area – are in 30 schools in Lexington, Gilbert, Oak Grove, Pelion and Red Bank rated among the best in South Carolina.
Lexington 1 stretches over nearly half of Lexington County’s 758 square miles, opening 15 schools since 1997. County population is expected to double by 2050.
Expansion of even new schools is vital because many classrooms already are on the verge of becoming overcrowded, some parents said.
“What we’re getting close to is gridlock inside becoming an issue,” said Troy Fite of Lexington, whose children attend River Bluff High School. “I hate playing catch-up – I’d rather get in front. We’re only going to get bigger.”
River Bluff’s enrollment of slightly more than 1,900 students last spring is an increase of 400 since it opened in 2013, according to reports. That steady increase is expected to continue.
While trying not to be overwhelmed by growth, Lexington 1 is also facing demands for major renovations.
Some parents in the the rural southwest corner of the county are pushing to update Pelion Middle School, parts of which were built in the 1950s.
“Attention to our classrooms is overdue,” said Cindy Smith, leader of a loose-knit coalition advocating remodeling the school with nearly 550 students. “Things have been neglected for too long, with too many little fixes not doing the job adequately.”
Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little is encouraged that parents already are championing improvements at many schools. “Better schools are what good parents want, the best possible for their children,” he said.
Officials are waiting for recommendations from consultants this fall on what improvements, including safety and technology upgrades, are needed at each school. Then a community advisory panel will review the ideas.
The panel’s suggestions will come by spring. Then school officials will settle on the projects in the ballot plan and the amount of the accompanying tax hike. It would be the first such referendum in Lexington 1 since 2008.
Little predicts the “targets” will be improvements for elementary and middle schools. But some of the five high schools may qualify for additions, he said.
The package would share the ballot in November 2018 with an extension of the penny sales tax that supports schools countywide and gives property taxes breaks to homeowners.
“Taxes are always a hot button issue,” Little said. “But I believe our communities understand the importance of strong public schools.”
Lexington 1 is making changes to cope with congestion, shifting dozens of students from Meadow Glen Elementary and Meadow Glen Middle near Lexington to three other schools this fall.
School officials are taking a few steps on their own to add facilities.
A $41.7 middle school on U.S. 378 at Beechwoods Drive five miles west of Lexington is being built with surplus revenue and is slated to open in fall 2019. And a site for a new elementary school on U.S. 1 near Gilbert was purchased recently.
“Growth is heading in our direction,” Little said. “We have to prepare for that.”
