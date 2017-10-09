Lexington-Richland School District Five superintendent announces plans to retire

More Videos 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 0:51 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 0:46 Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dr. Stephen Hefner talks magnet schools Lexington-Richland District Five superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner shares his thoughts on magnet schools and what he wants to be remembered for. Lexington-Richland District Five superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner shares his thoughts on magnet schools and what he wants to be remembered for. gmelendez@thestate.com

