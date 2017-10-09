Lexington-Richland School District Five superintendent announces plans to retire

Longtime Lexington-Richland School District Five superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner announced plans to retire at the end of the school year on Monday.
Hefner, who has served as superintendent since January 2011, made the announcement during Monday’s school board meeting.
“Serving as superintendent of District Five is an honor of the highest order,” Hefner said in a news release. “I love public education, and I love this job. I have been blessed beyond measure. After 24 years as a superintendent, I believe that it is time for me to move on to the next season of my life.”
District Five has done well academically and financially under Hefner’s leadership.
Hefner helped secure two multimillion dollar federal Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) grants, including a $10.3 million grant in 2013 and $13.7 million grant announced in September, according to the school district.
The district’s academic accolades also continued under his leadership, including top ratings, leading test scores and consecutive No. 1 school district rankings by Niche.com.
“Under his inspiring leadership, District Five has enhanced its legacy of academic excellence, while building new schools, establishing a national model for career-focused education, creating choice for students and parents, and improving the safety and security of our schools,” District Five School board chairman Robert Gantt said in a news release. “He will be sorely missed, but his legacy will last for many years to come.”
Among the honors Hefner has received during his career are the “Friend of Gifted Education” Award from the S. C. Consortium for Gifted/Talented Education in 1995 and Educator of the Year award by the S. C. Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development in 1997, according to the school district. He was honored as “Distinguished Citizen of the Year” in 2003 by the local Boy Scouts of America organization. In 2009, Hefner received the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor in the state of South Carolina.
He was named South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association (SCAAA) Outstanding Superintendent in 2014. In 2015, he became the only superintendent in South Carolina history to receive the South Carolina Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year award twice.
Prior to his tenure as Lexington-Richland School District Five superintendent, Hefner served as superintendent of Richland School District Two, from 1994-2010, and as a school counselor at Spring Valley High School, from 1974-94.
Hefner has a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State College, in addition to a master’s degree and doctorate from the University of South Carolina, according to the school district.
