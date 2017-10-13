How your phone can help detect a card skimmer and prevent your info from being stolen

More Videos 1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? Pause 1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:44 Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:06 Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 3:42 Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 7:43 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Syracuse 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? The Richland County Sheriff's Department says card skimmers used to steal people's card information are being found on automatic teller machines on a weekly basis, and that this crime is happening nationally. Sheriff Leon Lott explains how to spot a skimmer the next time you pull up to an ATM. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says card skimmers used to steal people's card information are being found on automatic teller machines on a weekly basis, and that this crime is happening nationally. Sheriff Leon Lott explains how to spot a skimmer the next time you pull up to an ATM. tkulmala@thestate.com

