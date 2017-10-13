How your phone can help detect a card skimmer and prevent your info from being stolen

There are simple ways to protect yourself from having your personal information stolen, and one of them includes your phone.
Turns out you can use your phone’s bluetooth technology to detect if there is a skimmer inside the ATM machine or gas pump you’re about to use, according to the Shelby Police Department.
By turning on your bluetooth and setting it to detect devices nearby, you can learn if the machine could potentially have a skimmer. When the phone scans, it’ll list devices that are nearby. If the phone detects a “long string of letters” or numbers, “it may be an indication that a skimmer is active,” a post by the agency stated.
There’s also an app for Android that takes out the part that forces you to guess what long string of numbers or letters could be a skimmer.
“Skimmer Scanner” also allows you to scan devices nearby through bluetooth. But the app, however, can tell you if any of those devices are using skimmer hardware.
Nick Poole, who wrote the app, told ZDNet that he suspects that consumers will run into more skimmers as more people download the app.
As of September, Poole told ZDNet that he did not intend to create an iPhone version of the app.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
