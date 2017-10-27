More Videos

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Pause
Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground 0:41

Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

    South Carolina teachers are leaving the classroom at an alarming rate

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

South Carolina teachers are leaving the classroom at an alarming rate
Tracy Glantz and Jamie Self tglantz@thestate.com, jself@thestate.com