SC colleges, universities rack up millions in travel costs

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 8:27 PM

South Carolina’s colleges and universities — routinely under pressure from some state lawmakers for yearly tuition hikes and fee increases — spent $58 million on travel within the past year.

Among the state’s public colleges, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina ranked first and second again in travel costs, making up about $27.4 million of the total amount spent for travel, according to data compiled by the S.C. Comptroller General’s Office.

Comptroller Richard Eckstrom said college spending in the fiscal year 2016-17, which ended June 30, made up two-thirds of total state spending at $85.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million more than the previous year.

“Major spending like that can contribute to driving the cost of tuition beyond reach for many students and their families,” he said.

