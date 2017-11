More Videos

1:37 Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

2:51 Watch Chapin principal react to surprise national award announcement

1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager?

2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside.

0:37 83-year-old high school graduate has advice on reaching your goals

1:54 East Point Academy succeeds where other charter schools don't

1:16 USC's freshman class is the largest yet....by a long shot!

1:19 Richland 2's new Jackson Creek Elementary has learning labs and a "fireplace"

1:37 New $27.5 million USC health center offers space for meditation and healthy cooking classes