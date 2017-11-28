Pair of Midlands principals named tops in SC

Two Lexington 1 principals – Luke Clamp at River Bluff High and Thomas River at Pleasant Hill Middle – were named best in the state on Tuesday.
Both were chosen by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators for their respective award.
Clamp is “an exceptional leader who sets high expectations” for students and staff while Rivers is “a collaborative leader who is respected and appreciated,” association executive director Beth Phibbs said.
The award is among a series the association gives annually to recognize what it considers education leaders.
Lexington 1 officials added praise for both.
Clamp, principal at River Bluff since it opened in 2013, is known for a “passion for students that is infectious,” Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little said. “He works tirelessly on their behalf.”
Rivers, principal at Pleasant Hill since 2011, creates “an environment where students and staff can thrive,” Little said.
Clamp has been an educator for 15 years and Rivers for 21 years.
The awards to the pair follow the selection of Erica Page of Pelion High, another Lexington 1 school, as the best assistant principal in the state.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
