USC, Columbia schools closing early Wednesday ahead of winter weather threat

The University of South Carolina as well as several public schools in Richland and Lexington counties are closing Wednesday afternoon because of the threat of winter weather.
USC has canceled classes after 12:30.
Less than an inch of snow is predicted to fall in most of Richland and Lexington counties. It could begin falling around early afternoon.
In Richland 1, elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 1 p.m. and high schools at 12:15 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
In addition, all after-school programs, athletic activities, afternoon sessions for preschool children with disabilities, evening classes and adult education classes are canceled.
In Richland 2, middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., elementary schools at 1 p.m. and high schools at 1:30 p.m.
All after-school events and activities, including after-school care, are canceled at all schools and district facilities.
Students in some Lexington County school districts have not yet returned to class from their winter break, but the weather is affecting other planned evening activities.
Lexington 1 staff dismissed early at 12:30 p.m., and all afternoon and evening meetings and events are canceled.
Lexington 2 announced that all Wednesday evening events are canceled.
The Lexington 3 district in Batesburg-Leesville announced that all schools will be closed by 2 p.m. The primary school will close at 1 p.m.; the elementary school at 1:20 p.m.; the middle school at 1:50 p.m.; and the high school at 2 p.m.
In addition to canceling all afterschool and evening events, Lexington-Richland 5 schools are dismissing students early:
▪ Elementary and intermediate at 1 p.m.
▪ Academy for Success at 1:40 p.m.
▪ Center for Advanced Technical Studies and Spring Hill High School at 1:50 p.m.
▪ Irmo Middle, Chapin Middle and Dutch Fork Middle at 2 p.m.
▪ Chapin High, Dutch Fork High and Irmo High at 2:10 p.m.
Comments