Missing autistic student who ran out of Midlands middle school found safe

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

March 08, 2018 03:16 PM

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Authorities that were searching for an autistic 13-year-old student who went missing after running out of his Midlands middle school Thursday, reported that the boy has been found.

Alexander Jennings “AJ” Ware, 13, ran from a classroom just before 1 p.m., according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, which participated in the search along with SLED agents school officials and first responders.

Ware, who ran from out of Newberry Middle School, was located near the school property, the sheriff’s office reported.

Ware was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office.

There was never any danger to the school or other children, according to Sheriff Lee Foster.

