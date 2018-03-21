Pressure building to put police in SC schools. But will lawmakers pay the price?

Having an armed, trained law enforcement officer at Townville Elementary School in 2016 might have prevented the shooting that took the life of first-grader Jacob Hall and injured others, Anderson 4 school board Chairman Tom Dobbins told legislators Wednesday.
"If we'd had a crystal ball and could look into that and knew that was going to happen, you better believe we would have done that," Dobbins told S.C. House members, referring to reports that the accused shooter, Jesse Osborne, targeted the school because it did not have police protection.
Dobbins and other education, law enforcement and mental health officials testified before an S.C. House committee Wednesday, as lawmakers weigh proposals aimed at better protecting S.C. students in the wake of the Valentine's Day massacre of 17 at a Florida high school.
The speakers all agreed the state should pay for a school resource officer in every S.C. public school. They also were opposed to arming teachers, an idea that has been floated after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.
Now, about half of South Carolina's 1,200 schools have a school resource officer assigned to them. But some of those officers split their time between different school campuses.
Based on rough estimates of the cost of hiring, training and equipping a school resource officer, the state could need $60 million to put a school resource officer in every remaining school.
And the cost could be higher.
Kevin Wren, security director for Rock Hill schools, estimates it would cost the state about $90 million to put an SRO in every school at a ratio of one officer for every 500 students, which also has been proposed.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has said the state should spend whatever it takes to put an SRO in every school. He requested $5 million for added SROs in his executive budget proposal.
However, House members put no money for school resource officers in their proposed budget for the state that takes effect July 1.
State Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, said the cost to hire SROs is unrealistic.
"To come in and say we need $100 million to solve this problem is tough, people. It's tough."
Lowe offered, instead, a proposal that he said would provide a more immediate and affordable solution. Lowe is pushing a $70,000 pilot program that would train volunteers in some school districts to go through the same training as state law enforcement officers and become school protection officers.
Knowing that unidentified school personnel could be armed would send a message to would-be shooters that says "any of our employees may be trained and will be willing to defend these children with their lives," Lowe said.
No more 'unfunded mandates'
None of the experts endorsed that idea.
Instead, those addressing legislators Wednesday — from SLED Chief Mark Keel to state mental health officials — also said the state needs to improve its mental health services, especially for children.
Keel said teachers should have mandatory training in identifying the warning signs that could indicate future violence. However, mental health advocates said teachers often feel their students do not have access to the mental health services that they need.
To protect campuses, some school districts already have beefed up security, but at a cost to other programs, school officials said.
For example, the cost of hiring an SRO and improving security features at Townville has forced that school to increase its class sizes, Anderson 4 Chairman Dobbins said.
However, Dobbins urged lawmakers not to mandate security upgrades unless they also send more state money to school districts to cover the cost. "When you mandate it and not fund it, then we have to take it out of instruction and activities that we need."
State Rep. Raye Felder, R-York, said lawmakers heard "loud and clear" not to pass any new unfunded mandates.
Already on the books, she noted, is a 1995 law that requires state money for school safety coordinators. That law never has been funded, she said.
Felder said the next step is to take the school safety proposals and see what is possible, and what can be paid for with state support.
