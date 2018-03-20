Two Midlands schools honored as best in SC with Palmetto's Finest award

Two Midlands schools received the Palmetto's Finest distinction Tuesday, placing them among the best in South Carolina.
Chapin Middle School and Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School were among five Palmetto State schools selected for the honor by the S.C. Association of School Administrators.
The other schools that were recognized by SCASA include Joseph R. Pye Elementary in Ladson, Chapman High in Inman and Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington.
“The Palmetto’s Finest award winners are models of innovation throughout our state,” SCASA’s Beth Phibbs said in a news release. “They set the standard of excellence by creating an outstanding school culture which includes setting high expectations and providing opportunities for personalized learning.”
Never miss a local story.
Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School is a part of Lexington District Three, while Chapin Middle School is in Lexington-Richland District Five.
Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School is the first Lexington District Three school to receive the prestigious award.
Lexington-Richland District Five Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner said, “This award is a testament to the entire school and district community. We congratulate Chapin Middle School on this outstanding achievement and on being one of the Palmetto State’s finest public middle schools.”
Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School serves 496 students in third through fifth grade. Using the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate as their blueprint, students at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary have many opportunities to be innovators.
The school is proud to offer the School of Journalism, honors choir, school safety squad, Girls on the Run, Panther Prowl boys running club, Zumba team, MakerSpaces, coding and a community garden.
A recently named TransformSC school, Batesburg-Leesville Elementary is implementing personalized learning for all students through rigorous, engaging and individualized instruction.
"There are no words to express how excited and thrilled the students and staff are at B-L Elementary School. We have worked so hard during the past few years in our pursuit of excellence and the dedication of our entire staff has certainly paid off. This award speaks volumes about our great school. It is a true honor to make history today in Lexington School District Three!" said Jaime Hembree, Principal of B-L Elementary School.
Chapin Middle School serves 849 seventh and eighth graders, and their mission is to ensure that all students are prepared to succeed by providing a challenging curriculum that develops intellectual, social, and emotional growth within a safe, supportive learning environment.
Chapin Middle School has achieved excellent ratings, Palmetto Gold and Silver awards, and recently received national designation as a School to Watch. The faculty and staff ensure that all students are safe, happy, and learning by cultivating 21st century skills and educating the whole child through academies such as photography, Yoga, and Zumba.
“What an incredible honor for our school … our excitement is indescribable,” Chapin Middle School principal Anna Miller said in a news release. “This would not be possible without the support of our community, without great students and without the dedication of our faculty and staff. I am so proud to say we are a Palmetto’s Finest school.”
Hembree and Miller were among nearly 1,000 teachers, school supporters and education leaders that had gathered in their respective schools Tuesday to learn which schools would take the top honors.
The schools had progressed through an intensive application process requiring self-evaluation, peer review and two on-site examinations. The application and visits verified evidence of exceptional student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities, and school culture.
Comments