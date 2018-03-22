Surveillance video shows moments before and after a tree falls on top of a Greenville County school bus in. Reports indicate that the bus drive is fine, but five students from Southside High School are injured. Greenville County Schools Lynnette Cantos
SC students injured as falling tree crashes onto Greenville school bus

By Emily Bohatch

March 22, 2018 02:31 PM

Five Greenville students were injured after their school bus was hit by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon, according to a school district spokeswoman.

Of the six students on the Southside High School bus, five were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, spokeswoman Elizabeth Brotherton said.

Two students stayed at a hospital overnight, Brotherton said. The sixth student and the bus driver were not injured, according to the Greenville News.

A dead pine tree uprooted and fell on top of the bus at about 5:30 p.m., according to the News.

Students' parents were notified by the school district, according to Fox Carolina.

As of Thursday, the students and bus driver had not returned to school, Brotherton said.

