USC professor finds breakthrough 9 billion light years away

A University of South Carolina professor had a hand in discovering the most distant, non-exploding star ever observed, according to a paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy.
The star, which USC Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy Steven Rodney and his colleagues named "Icarus," is 9 billion light-years away from earth, which is 100 times further away from any other "normal" star astronomers can study. Scientists have seen galaxies and supernovae (exploding stars) from further distance, but never a single, non-exploding star before, Rodney said.
Dozens of scientists from a total of 13 countries co-authored the paper, whose lead author was University of Minnesota astronomer Patrick Kelly.
Perhaps just as important as the discovery itself, the methods Rodney and his colleagues used to find the star — using light that bends around massive galaxy clusters as a "magnifying glass" to see behind the clusters and deeper into space — could be used to probe deeper into the more distant, ancient chunks of the cosmos.
"Galaxy clusters work very much like a lens," said Rodney. "This is sort of opening the door if we want to do this again."
While the "cosmic lens" usually magnifies galaxies to 50 times their size, Icarus was magnified 2,000 times because our sun lined up perfectly with Icarus, which is about the same size as the sun, according to a news release.
Icarus' perfect position is not only the reason it was discovered, it's how the star got its name.
"Like Icarus flying too close to the sun, this star came too close to the center of the gravitational lens," Rodney said. "You need a perfect storm to see (this)."
While Rodney and his colleagues were looking through the cosmic lens, they found a second star — which they named Spock after the Star Trek character — that was flaring up in a way they had never seen at that distance before.
Astronomers observed the star increase in brightness, but it was too faint and too fast to be a supernova. Rodney and his colleagues aren't sure why the star is doing this, especially one that's so far away.
"Stars have been known to act like this, but never at this distance," Rodney said. "We knew we were seeing something unusual that doesn't neatly fit into the models of stellar explosions."
