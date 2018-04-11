5 things you should know about Benedict College's new president

Since Roslyn Artis started calling the shots at Benedict College in September, she's been shaking things up. Before she is formally inaugurated as the college's 14th president on Friday, here are five things to know about her.





1. Artis is overseeing a transformation of the college, which includes a 26-percent cut in tuition and a selective enrollment process that limits enrollment to 2,100 students. New students must graduate from high school with at least a 2.0 GPA or pass six credit hours of summer classes. As enrollment growth at all universities continues to slow, Benedict's model could be one other universities adopt.

SHARE COPY LINK For Benedict College's new president, Roslyn Artis, her first experience with a Historically Black College left a lasting memory Tracy Glantztglantz@thestate.com

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. She's the first female president of Benedict College. Ironically, the 148-year-old historically black college was founded by a woman, Bathsheba Benedict.

3. Like three-quarters of the students at Benedict College, she is a first-generation college student. Artis, the daughter of a coal miner, attended school in her home state, at West Virginia State, a historically black public university. She later received her doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

4. If you're a recent graduate of, or frequent supporter of, Benedict College, you might be getting a call. One reason Artis was hired was her ability to raise money. Friday's Inaugural Gala already had a 45-person waiting list, she said.

5. She responds to Facebook messages, tweets and other social media. Sometimes, when students want to contact Artis, they will message her on social media or stop to talk with her in the street.

The inauguration begins Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Antisdel Chapel.