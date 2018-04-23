Here's why classes were canceled at Clemson on Monday

A power outage plunged the Clemson University campus into darkness and forced the cancellation of all classes Monday.
The university said on Twitter around 8:30 a.m. that all main campus buildings were closed and all morning classes canceled because of a weather-related power outage. Two hours later, the university said all classes and activities on the main campus Monday had been canceled.
Multiple utility poles are down on the Duke Energy transmission lines leading into Clemson’s main campus substation, according to WYFF.
The closure, while weather-related, is an event in which leave will not be forgiven by the governor, a CU Safe Alert said. University employees will be required to take annual leave, compensatory time, unpaid leave or work from home to make up time for Monday, the alert stated.
Much of the Upstate, including Clemson, is under a flood watch and wind advisory as a slow-moving system makes its way across South Carolina.
