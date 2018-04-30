How safe is USC's campus? Here's what a national survey says

University of South Carolina ranks among the safest college campuses in America, according to a recent study by an affiliate of ADT security company.
The study, conducted by ADT security affiliate Your Local Security, measured the number of crimes reported to the FBI and Department of Education and compared them to the total number of students on campus and severity of crime.
Of the 6,284 colleges studied, USC ranked sixth in the country and first in the state. It includes only USC's main campus in Columbia
A mobile safety app and publicly available crime statistics helped bolster USC's ranking, according to the study.
The study gives USC a much needed publicity break after police say a convicted felon opened fire in March into a crowd at the popular student nightlife district, Five Points, injuring three at the St. Patrick's Day celebration. The suspect is not a USC student.
Clemson University was ranked as the second safest school in South Carolina and 127th nationwide, Your Local Security spokesman Scott Bay said in an email.
According to the study, here is the list of the top 10 safest schools:
1. Oregon State University
2. University of Phoenix-Arizona
3. Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4. University of Virginia
5. University of Oklahoma
6. University of South Carolina
7. Johnson County Community College (Kansas)
8. Monroe Community College (New York)
9. Norwich University (Vermont)
10. University of Iowa
