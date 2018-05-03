Idea worth spreading: Local TED talk coming to USC in October

The University of South Carolina will host a local version of the famous TED talks in the fall, the university announced Thursday.
The event, branded TEDxUofSC, will be held on Oct. 9 at the Alumni Center on Senate Street and will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The theme of the lecture event is "create," and anyone, USC student or otherwise, can nominate a speaker on the event's website. The deadline to nominate a speaker is May 24, and the speaker does not have to be affiliated with the university, a news release said.
“We’re excited to showcase the innovative and impactful work being done by members of the USC community as they seek to solve problems and inspire a better way of life,” USC spokesman Wes Hickman said in the release. “TEDx presentations are viewed by millions so this partnership provides an excellent opportunity to share our story with the world. We look forward to presenting an array of high-energy TEDxUofSC speakers whose talks will spark imagination and spur learning and collaboration for our campus and community.”
Tickets, which will go on sale in late July, are expected to sell fast, the university said in the news release. TED, which stands for technology, entertainment and design, began 30 years ago in California and carries the tagline "ideas worth spreading."
Since then, speakers have included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, filmaker J.J. Abrams, CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour, World Wide Web inventor Tim Burners-Lee, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and more, according to the nonprofit's website.
This is the first time USC has hosted a TEDx talk — an independently organized version of the annual TED talk — but not the first time the series has come to the Midlands. TEDx came to Columbia between 2012 and 2015 and sold out all four events, according to the release.
